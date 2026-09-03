2026 Leader in Training program report: Summer Camp

This summer, high school students in the Leader in Training program (LITs) took one of their biggest Mirai no Mori challenges of the year: supporting three sessions of our flagship summer camp program, each a 5-day adventure in Miyagi Prefecture. Behind every activity, the LIT team was working hard, learning in real time: building communication skills, managing complex logistics, and problem solving every day.

Where our monthly weekend programs ask the LITs to manage one day of logistics, summer camp asked them to manage five days of complex task assignments and, this year, shifting schedules due to weather, along with the self-management and physical endurance that came with it. The team came into it with a wide range of experience, from LITs who had grown up at camp as campers before stepping into this role, to first-timers experiencing the full intensity of camp for the very first time. Bringing that range together into one working team meant our LIT leaders had to think carefully about how tasks were assigned, matching new responsibilities to each person’s abilities and comfort level.

In session one, LITs began leading small pieces of activities, taking first steps in front of the whole group. By session three, some were leading entire activities on their own, including full facilitation. Others also took on brand-new challenges, like explaining activity instructions to campers or leading a camp song for the very first time. They felt hesitant at first, but very proud once they saw it through.

“This is my final summer camp as an LIT, and I have been coming since I was 8 years old. My main goal was to make sure campers were having fun. A highlight for me was fully facilitating and preparing an activity, which was very daunting at first, I did not think I could do it. But I am so proud of the result, and seeing all the smiles made me feel accomplished.” by LIT, grade 12

One of the most valuable parts of this summer, for the team and for each individual, was a daily reflection time with a camp staff who was specifically assigned to the LIT team (a brand new role we were able to implement this year!). In the middle of demanding days, this dedicated space gave the LITs room to slow down, talk through what they were experiencing, and make the most of everything camp was asking of them. It also became a natural opportunity to revisit their personal goals for the summer, check in on their progress, and take one more concrete step toward them before the session ended.

“This was my first ever summer camp, and I came in very nervous. It was a lot of information and responsibility, and sometimes I felt overwhelmed. But the support of the camp staff who asked me questions, heard my worries, and gave me advice, made this experience so special to me and helped me do things I did not think I could do.” by LIT, grade 11

Watching this year’s LIT team grow together and individually was a reminder of exactly what this program is designed to do. Summer camp demands a lot of our LITs, and this year, session after session, they embraced it and used the opportunity to build skills that will help shape their futures.