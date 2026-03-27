Upcoming Event

A Whisky Evening

An exclusive evening of premium Scotch whisky tasting, paired with curated bites, and a special charity auction, all in support of Mirai no Mori.

Date: Wednesday, April 8
Registration from: 6:30 PM
Tasting begins at: 7:00 PM
Venue: Hobgoblin Roppongi
Capacity: 50 guests maximum
Participation Fee: ¥10,000 (cash at the door)

During the evening, you can enjoy:

•⁠  ⁠Curated selection of super premium Scotch whiskies, donated by Pernod Ricard Japan
•⁠  ⁠Expert-led tasting experience
•⁠  ⁠Thoughtfully paired bites by Hobgoblin Roppongi
•⁠  ⁠Charity auction featuring rare and exceptional bottles

SIGN UP NOW! 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7439264426656018432/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1589582859438058

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