A Whisky Evening

An exclusive evening of premium Scotch whisky tasting, paired with curated bites, and a special charity auction, all in support of Mirai no Mori.

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Registration from: 6:30 PM

Tasting begins at: 7:00 PM

Venue: Hobgoblin Roppongi

Capacity: 50 guests maximum

Participation Fee: ¥10,000 (cash at the door)

During the evening, you can enjoy:

•⁠ ⁠Curated selection of super premium Scotch whiskies, donated by Pernod Ricard Japan

•⁠ ⁠Expert-led tasting experience

•⁠ ⁠Thoughtfully paired bites by Hobgoblin Roppongi

•⁠ ⁠Charity auction featuring rare and exceptional bottles

SIGN UP NOW!

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