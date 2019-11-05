FUSO Truck Factory Tour

Date: Monday, November 4th, 2019

Place: Mitsubishi Fuso Kawasaki Factory

Participants: 19 Campers, 2 High Schoolers, 6 Tour Leaders, 3 Mirai no Mori Staff

Program:

We were invited by Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation to the special factory tour! They generously supported us with Charity Run and Family Day event in 2018, and we are grateful for their ongoing support.

About 20 children from 4 children’s homes joined the tour: some loved cars, some were interested in big machines, and others were simply excited for this special excursion. There were also high school students, who were looking to become engineers and mechanics in the near future.

In the orientation, our guide explained about the company and how the factories work. Then we were off to the tour! It was a great experience to see a big truck production line, where people work right alongside of a variety of robots and machines.

After the tour, children were able to ask many questions, such as how much the trucks cost and where frames and engines come from.

We closed the day with the inspiring message from our guide: “We take pride in our profession and what we make. If you find something that you are passionate about and keep working on it with pride, people will cheer you on and support you.”

We truly appreciate Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation for this great opportunity to broaden children’s perspectives and sparkle something in their mind for their future.

