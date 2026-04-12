Graduate Film Screening with Morgan Stanley

Last month, we had the incredible opportunity to host a film screening and interview session at Morgan Stanley with a Mirai no Mori graduate who recently directed a film inspired by her experiences growing up in a care home from a young age. Since 2018, Morgan Stanley has been a vital corporate sponsor, supporting the children we serve through every stage of their growth. Seeing a graduate return to their office as a film director was a powerful “full-circle” moment, showcasing the long-term impact of this dedicated support.

Held in a professional setting with a grand stage and screen, the event brought together about 30 employees, including members of Morgan Stanley’s Family Network group. Following an introduction to Mirai no Mori by our Executive Director, the audience attentively watched the film, which has already gained recognition with an award at the Tateshina Kogen Film Festival in 2025. After the screening, the graduate took the stage to discuss her journey and creative process. She spoke about the challenges of directing such a powerful and personal story, highlighting how the resilience and skills she developed through Mirai no Mori helped her navigate them.

Q: Why did you feel it was important to tell this story now?

“When I first completed the film, I felt embarrassed and lacked confidence because it portrayed such a deep personal struggle. However, after it won awards and care home staff began to watch it, I heard that the film conveyed the real struggles faced by children in care very directly. People on the front lines told me this story was needed, which made me feel I must share it with more people.”

Q: How did your experience with Mirai no Mori influence your filmmaking?

“At Mirai no Mori, especially through the Leader In Training program that I participated in during high school, I learned so much about teamwork and leadership. Filmmaking is collaborative- specialists from different departments come together to create one piece of work. As the director and project leader, Mirai no Mori gave me the foundation and confidence to lead my crew.”

Q: What did it mean to receive recognition at a film festival?

“It was the first time I experienced something I created having an impact on someone else’s life. It brought me so much joy and inspired me to keep working hard so I can continue to reach those who need help through my films.”

Q: What message do you hope audiences take away?

“I think it’s a beautiful thing to care about someone, to be by someone’s side, and to have someone who cares about you. I hope this film gives people a moment to reflect on that.”

Q: Do you have a message for children currently in care?

“I truly feel that there are so many people out there cheering for you and wanting you to live a happy life. Everyone participating in Mirai no Mori is amazing. Keep growing through all kinds of experiences, and enjoy the journey!”

The event concluded with moving comments from Morgan Stanley employees, who presented the director with flowers and a personalized message card. Seeing her leave the office with a massive smile was a powerful reminder of the long-term impact we are creating together. Thank you, Morgan Stanley, for your unwavering partnership and for providing a platform where our graduates can find and share their voice.