IHG Charity Walk-a-Thon 2025

Date: September 25, 2025

Place: Osaka, Tokyo, Beppu, Okinawa & Sapporo

Participants: 2 Mirai no Mori staff, 350+ sponsors

Sponsor: IHG Hotels & Resorts

We were honored to be selected as the charity partner for this year’s IHG Hotels & Resorts Charity Walk-a-thon, held during their Giving for Good Month in Japan. This event marks the start of a meaningful partnership with a leading hospitality group, united in their commitment to giving back and creating positive impact around the world.

Across five locations- Okinawa, Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, and Beppu- over 350 employees from IHG Hotels came together to walk through their cities, raising funds for Mirai no Mori’s growth. Two representatives from Mirai no Mori were able to join the Osaka walkers, connecting with IHG employees from various hotel branches and departments, who showed eagerness to learn more about the children we support and to explore ways to get involved.

Among the many memorable moments, the Osaka walk’s finish line at the UK Pavilion for Expo 2025 was a true highlight. After a full morning of walking, participants were warmly welcomed by Carolyn Davidson, the UK’s Commissioner General at the Expo. She emphasized the uniqueness of this collaboration between the UK community in Japan, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Mirai no Mori.

Looking ahead, we are excited to explore fresh ways to support our campers, LITs, and graduates in collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts. Together, we can draw on the unique strengths of the hospitality industry, IHG’s company culture, and their mission to give back, to create life-changing opportunities for youth.

“At IHG Hotels & Resorts caring for people, communities, and our planet is at the heart of what we do. Across the world, hotels and our support centres have been working closely with local communities to improve lives and in Japan, we are proud to partner with Mirai no Mori. I had the pleasure of joining our team in Tokyo at this year’s Walkathon, which was a great event.” by CEO, IHG Japan & Micronesia “This was the first time that five regions across Japan participated in the Charity Walk-a-thon, and it was inspiring to see how each region added its own special touches to make the walk engaging. Rain or shine, every group walked to create a positive impact with Mirai no Mori” by sponsor “One of the things that makes IHG unique is our commitment to giving back, not just during out Giving for Good Month, but all year round. I’m excited to explore the many ways we can support Mirai no Mori’s youth, especially by connecting with the strengths of our company culture and career growth opportunities” by sponsor “We were impressed by how many IHG employees came up to us, asking about the children we support and how their hotel branches could get involved. Beyond the incredible fundraising, we hope to connect our youth, especially our graduates, with this amazing community in the future.” by Mirai no Mori staff

Thank you to everyone who joined the walk, and a very special thank you to Shannon Fujimaki and Abhijay Sandilya for their leadership in making this event such a success.