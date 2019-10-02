Mirai no Mori Winter Party 2019

We are excited to announce this year’s Winter Party “Our Journey Continues”! Please see the details below and get your tickets now!

🎈⭐️Winter Party Details⭐️🎈

Date: Tuesday, December 17th

Time: 19:00 ~ 21:30 (door opens at 18:30)

Location: HARAJUKU QUEST HALL (3F)

Access: http://harajuku-quest.com/e/?pg=access (3 minutes walk from Harajuku Station)

Fee per person: 5,000 yen

Dress code: Causal

Guests: 200

Registration Deadline: As soon as tickets are sold out.

Join us at the party and make a difference for the marginalized youths in Japan! All proceeds will be used for the Winter Camp program which will provide life-changing experiences for these children.



🚀🎁Special Sponsor🎁🚀

(As of 2019/10/05)

For more information, please email “events@mirai-no-mori.jp”