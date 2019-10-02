Winter Camp
Mirai no Mori Winter Party 2019
We are excited to announce this year’s Winter Party “Our Journey Continues”! Please see the details below and get your tickets now!
🎈⭐️Winter Party Details⭐️🎈
Date: Tuesday, December 17th
Time: 19:00 ~ 21:30 (door opens at 18:30)
Location: HARAJUKU QUEST HALL (3F)
Access: http://harajuku-quest.com/e/?pg=access (3 minutes walk from Harajuku Station)
Fee per person: 5,000 yen
Dress code: Causal
Guests: 200
Registration Deadline: As soon as tickets are sold out.
Join us at the party and make a difference for the marginalized youths in Japan! All proceeds will be used for the Winter Camp program which will provide life-changing experiences for these children.
🚀🎁Special Sponsor🎁🚀
(As of 2019/10/05)
For more information, please email “events@mirai-no-mori.jp”