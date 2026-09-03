2026 July & August Graduate Program Report

July and August was a time of learning and connection at Mirai no Mori, which Graduates experienced through a wide variety of opportunities to grow and give back, from learning together with LITs at workshops and internships, to sharing their knowledge from experience at Summer Camp. Returning as active participants, they deepened their bonds with our community and supported our programs in deeply meaningful ways.

Earlier in the summer, three of our graduates joined youth from a care home and LITs for a highly interactive financial education session at Morgan Stanley. Instead of a traditional lecture, the youth became “store owners” at a simulated festival with hot dogs and ice cream stalls. Mixed with each group, Graduates empowered the youth to act strategically as a team, testing out different business decisions during the game. With Morgan Stanley volunteers acting as lively customers and facilitators, the graduates helped guide the younger teens through reflections on supply, demand, and customer needs, turning complex corporate concepts into an engaging, hands-on experience.

“Communication in the teams was so active, and everyone looked like they were genuinely enjoying the workshop. For me, it was a great opportunity to think about business, but also, to see the young campers again.” by Graduate

Still in July, the focus shifted to professional hospitality as two graduates participated in a hands-on internship with IHG Hotels & Resorts. They were struck by the active teamwork and the personalized care given to guests.

“I was surprised at how everyone worked together well, and instead of treating every customer the exact same, they sensed what each guest needed individually.” by Graduate

The spirit of community was also in full swing during our Summer Camp staff training weekend later that month. Three graduates joined the gathering to help prepare our volunteer team before Summer Camp officially kicked off. From grilling barbecue for dinner to joining in on energetic dance practices, the weekend was filled with laughter and the warmth of reuniting with long-time staff while making new connections with first-time Summer Camp participants.

When August arrived, this spirit of giving back continued at Summer Camp. One graduate took on a key operational role as a kitchen volunteer. Having previously attended camp as a Leader in Training (LIT), taking a step back as a graduate allowed them to observe and support younger campers from a broader perspective. Because of care home routines and restrictions, campers don’t always get chances to help out in a kitchen in their daily lives. But this time, this graduate was able to warmly guide campers who came in eager to help, creating a nurturing space that fostered autonomy and a renewed sense of purpose for everyone involved.

Back to Tokyo, our long-time partner Michael Page hosted an insightful workshop focused on assertive communication. Three graduates joined to discuss practical strategies for real-world relationships, such as learning how to summon the courage to ask for help when facing challenges, or how to offer a kind, supportive ear to others. These practical tools are deeply relevant to the realities youth face after graduation, and we are proud to serve as a lifelong network and safe space where they can continue honing skills for independence.

Whether preparing meals at camp, exploring new industries, or learning how to communicate effectively in adulthood, the diversity of our Graduate Program ensures that youth at different stages of life can always return, feel at home, and reflect on their own personal growth.

Thank you for standing with our graduates as they navigate each new stage of life. Your continued support makes all the difference!